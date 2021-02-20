Marathon Capital Management Acquires 75,200 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 110.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Translate Bio accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Translate Bio worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $25.17 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

