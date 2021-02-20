Marathon Capital Management Acquires New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Open Lending as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

LPRO stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

