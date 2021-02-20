Marathon Capital Management Buys Shares of 379,750 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Conduent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.