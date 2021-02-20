Marathon Capital Management Cuts Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637,250 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 1.14% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

