Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. TPI Composites accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.28% of TPI Composites worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $623,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,683.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,244 shares of company stock worth $9,114,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

