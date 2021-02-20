Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Zymeworks stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

