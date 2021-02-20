Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

