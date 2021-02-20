Marathon Capital Management Grows Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Avid Technology comprises about 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.56% of Avid Technology worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $22.32 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

