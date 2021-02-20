Marathon Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

