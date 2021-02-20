Marathon Capital Management Increases Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Quanterix makes up 1.3% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Quanterix worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 379,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Quanterix by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 140,459 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,028,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $550,785.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,483. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

