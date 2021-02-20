Marathon Capital Management Purchases 29,550 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Euronav worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Euronav by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronav by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.51 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.