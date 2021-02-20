Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini accounts for about 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.40% of Tutor Perini worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 591,607 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $898.11 million, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

