Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 3.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 46,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,955,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.65.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

