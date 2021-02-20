Marathon Capital Management Sells 17,325 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -526.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

