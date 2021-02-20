Marathon Capital Management Sells 18,625 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the quarter. GrowGeneration makes up 1.7% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.38% of GrowGeneration worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,148,670. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $57.71 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.43 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

