Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,342 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.4% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

