Marathon Capital Management Sells 40,500 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Marathon Capital Management cut its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Limelight Networks worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,639 shares of company stock worth $454,020. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

