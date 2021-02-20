Marathon Capital Management Sells 5,806 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. M.D.C. accounts for 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDC opened at $57.57 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

