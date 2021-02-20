Marathon Capital Management Takes $2.67 Million Position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. China Mobile makes up approximately 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in China Mobile by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 970,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $13,291,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $6,660,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 122,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in China Mobile by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 246,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

