Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

