Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 34,667 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,667 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 61,049,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,997,117. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.