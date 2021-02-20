Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.31. 4,797,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,082. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

