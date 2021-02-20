Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 4.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.92. 9,413,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

