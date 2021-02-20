Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 11,820,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,984. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

