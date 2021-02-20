Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,691. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $196.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28.

