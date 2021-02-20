Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.94. 957,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,522. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 173.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,294. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

