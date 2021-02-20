Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.02. 61,049,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,997,117. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.