Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

