Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Markel worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,091.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,038.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,022.19.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.