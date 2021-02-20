Maro Market Cap Tops $26.33 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Maro has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and $14.64 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 81.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.00768821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00056856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.61 or 0.04718936 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 927,512,790 coins and its circulating supply is 470,487,635 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.