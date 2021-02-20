Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $41,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Marriott International stock opened at $136.28 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $148.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

