Marscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,476.00 (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Marscoin has traded up 175.4% against the dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $4,476.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.