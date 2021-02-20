Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.