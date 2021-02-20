Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Decreased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $41,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

