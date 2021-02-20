Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.07

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.07 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 93.25 ($1.22). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 90.75 ($1.19), with a volume of 1,753,865 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.07. The firm has a market cap of £575.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

