Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.77% of Masonite International worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

DOOR opened at $107.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.