MASQ Price Tops $0.30 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. MASQ has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $18,829.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,605,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

