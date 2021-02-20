Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $722,531.87 and $108,393.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.85 or 0.03425985 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

