MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,351.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $267,920.97 and approximately $61,351.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,913.43 or 0.99486059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041257 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00552256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.09 or 0.00870680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00265237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00133398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002193 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

