Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of -8.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of MAXR opened at $47.82 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

