Mchain (MAR) Trading Up 19.2% This Week

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $42,725.93 and $28.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007945 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 56,344,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.