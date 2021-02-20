Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 29,830 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,830 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $69.10. 964,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,126. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

