Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $135.42

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.42 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 102,017 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. The company has a market cap of £169.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.42.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

