Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.81

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $10.49. Medley Management shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 29,649 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

