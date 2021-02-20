MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $645,087.20 and $1,673.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.63 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00079452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00399056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027592 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE's official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

