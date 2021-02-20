Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0488 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $18.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00402571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,422,000 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

