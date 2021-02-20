Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $17,511.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00530509 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008933 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00033986 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.36 or 0.02517106 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.