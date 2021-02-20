MenaPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $4,760.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.13 or 0.00815190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.04 or 0.05018037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018547 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

