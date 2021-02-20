MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,909,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,836.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.