Mercury Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $18,301.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.78 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.00397748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

